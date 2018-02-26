USHA International sponsors Dr. Bharat Ram Open Sports Fest 2018 at the Lady Shriram College

Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durable companies, sponsors Dr. Bharat Ram Open Sports Fest 2018 at the Lady Shriram College, New Delhi. With this sports fest, Usha International aims to provide a platform to young athletes and reach out to thousands of participants from across Delhi.

At the event, Usha International is conducting a three-day sewing experiential DIY workshop to creatively engage with the students by introducing them to technologically advanced Usha Janome automatic sewing machines like Wonder Stitch Plus and Allure. Alongside, there are live demo-stations for the Usha Oven Toaster Griller and hand-held Misty Fans.

Students are also being given an insight into the Usha Silai school programme which is a rural women empowerment initiative of the company and the Usha Silai Label, a sustainable Fashion label that was launched at Lakme Fashion Week 2018, this February. Usha Silai’ label showcased the work of the local women from Usha Silai Schools from four identified creative hubs in Rajasthan, Bengal, Gujarat and Puducherry. As on February 2018, Usha International has over 15000 Silai Schools in partnership with 54 NGO partners across all the states and union territories of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harvinder Singh, President for Cooking Appliances and Sewing Machines, Usha International said, “It’s our great privilege to have partnered with the LSR annual sports fest. Our collaboration with the college gives us a chance to engage with the youth, and serves as a great platform for promoting Usha International’s philosophy of encouraging sports and a healthy lifestyle. It is also a great medium to generate interest amongst the youth in creative pursuits like sewing and cooking as well as engaging them with Usha International’s innovative product portfolio.”

Dr. Bharat Ram Open Sports Meet at the Lady Shri Ram College for Women is a three-day event from 24th February to 26th February 2018, with participation of more than 1200 young players from various colleges and universities of Delhi-NCR. This event has fourteen disciplines of sports ranging from Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Chess, Judo, Lawn Tennis, Shooting, Yoga, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Para Athletics and Frisbee.

Usha International supports numerous sports and related tournaments in the country like Ultimate Frisbee, Ladies and Amateur Golf, Marathon, Deaf Cricket, Junior Golf Training Programmes, Blind Sports (Kabbadi, Judo and Powerlifting) and Football.