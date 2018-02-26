Sthlm Tailors to an English Speaking Audience

PechaKucha Night #62

A night of thinking and drinking will take place at Noden, Stockholm.

Tailoring to Stockholm’s ever changing demographic, this free, English language event will present a mix of Stockholm based Journalists, Music Producers, Digital Strategists to inspire a crowd of Entrepreneurs, Researchers, Designers, Artists and more. A dozen creatives will share the best they’ve got in 6 minutes and 40 seconds. 20 images get 20 seconds each. Unlike Ted Talks, the event seeks to celebrate and inspire creatives at every level of their career. The night will feature a compulsory drink break.

FREE ENTRANCE!

Doors open at 7.30pm – first presenter on stage at 20.20pm sharp!

The event will take place at Noden, a hub for ‘spiritual atheism’ that embraces the idea of doocracy.

TONIGHT”S PRESENTERS:

Claes Olson, Music Entrepreneur, Owner of COMEDIA and Founder of Indie Music Sweden

“Silence and Sounds: 1 + 1 = 3”

Home

Jane Ruffino, Content Designer and Content Manager at Daresay Digital Agency

“The Courage Report”

Jesper Årström, Digital Worker

“Proximity Value”

www.jesperarstrom.com

Jonas Freden, Journalist

“How to Write”

https://www.facebook.com/jonasfredenjournalistik/

Sumbo Temo,Journalist

“The Node – a Home for Syntheism and Co-creation”

https://www.facebook.com/noden.sthlm/

Leigh Fitzjames, Creative Producer and Tonight’s Host

“The Thingification of All Thinks”

www.humanstoryteller.com

PechaKucha 2020 is a simple presentation format where you show 20 images, each for 20 seconds. The images advance automatically and you talk along to the images. PechaKucha Nights are informal and fun gatherings where creative people get together and share their ideas, works, thoughts, holiday snaps- just about anything, really – in the PechaKucha 2020 format. Svensk Form is an ambassador for PechaKucha in Sweden. PechaKucha was created by the architect duo Klein-Dytham in Tokyo in 2003.