Starstruck Wedding Designers showcased their décor expertise at Jalsa – Destination Wedding Edit

New Delhi. Starstruck Wedding Designers showcased their décor stint at the one stop wedding exhibition Jalsa. The Starstruck wedding designers transformed the venue into a complete new destination. The décor was inspired by the famous Indian destination, Kerala – God’s own country. The flowers and motifs used and designed were parallel to the local specialties and native relevance. Mood of the lighting and sound was appropriate giving a rich feel of being in Kerala.

The idea and concept were visualized by Aashmeen and Annie Munjaal of Starstruck Wedding Designer who believe in presenting a fairy tale experience to your wedding or any other special occasion. Larger than life wedding experience by giving a touch of destination centric theme and look to your wedding. They are the official décor partner of Jalsa and embellished the venue with an enthralling destination feel.

About Annie Munjal –

Annie Munjal is a young entrepreneur who has been in the business of Makeover consultation for last 3 years. However, her interest lies in creating & managing events and making them a success. From June 2017, she has chosen to use her past experience of managing events for Weddings Planning and Management.

She has had the opportunity to plan the 21st wedding anniversary of Mr & Mrs Arvind Munjaal, to organise the Polo event in collaboration with Border Security Forces, organise a Destination Wedding at Four Points by Sheraton & plan a Roka ceremony at Residence of the client. She believes in creating a Fairytale experience that fits your pocket. Be it a destination wedding or bringing the destination to the Wedding!

About Starstruck Wedding Designers –

Coming from an excellent experience of Beauty, art and luxury from past 21 years, Aashmeen Munjaal is an Indian luxury wedding consultant and an established name in the field of makeover , started a wedding venture with Annie Munjal named STARSTRUCK WEDDING DESIGNERS devoted in opening up doors of Italian weddings for Indian Family.

Creating a memory in a mesmerizing castle in Italy or a vow on Gondola in Venice, or a varmala on ocean view, Aashmeen is so excited to bring Indian wedding to Italy – A home of Romance. Aashmeen along with her daughter Annie is inviting all would be couples to set a Royal memory of their lifetime.