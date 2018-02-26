Size of the Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market from 2018 to 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global and United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This report studies the Medium-Caliber Ammunition market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Medium-Caliber Ammunition market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Medium-Caliber Ammunition market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medium-Caliber Ammunition.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Medium-Caliber Ammunition in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

BAE Systems

Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC)

Denel SOC Ltd (DENEL PMP)

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc.

Global Ordnance

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

MESKO SA

Multinational Defense Services LLC

Nammo AS

Nexter Group

Orbital ATK, Inc.

Poongsan Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Thales Group

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Police

Military

Others

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Overview

2.1 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Overview

2.2 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 20mm

2.2.2 25mm

2.2.3 30mm

2.2.4 40mm

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Sales (K MT) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Application/End Users

3.1 Medium-Caliber Ammunition Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Police

3.1.2 Military

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Medium-Caliber Ammunition Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Medium-Caliber Ammunition Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

