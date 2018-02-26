Seed Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

The report on Seed Market by type(oilseed, cereals/grains, fruits & vegetables, and others), by biotech traits(seeds with biotech trait, herbicide tolerant seeds, insecticide resistant seeds, and other stacked trait.) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Seed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of of 12.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The report segments the global seed market by crop types, biotech traits, and region. The crop types include oilseed, cereals/grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. The biotech traits include seeds with biotech trait (herbicide tolerant seeds, insecticide resistant seeds, and other stacked trait).

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest seeds market in the world, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow rapidly. Latin America is the fastest growing market for seed. China, Brazil, and India are also important countries for this market, adopting new technologies to grow faster. Globally, India is projected to be the fastest growing market during the period under consideration for the scope of this report.

The companies covered in the report include Monsanto Co., DuPont Pioneer, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, Sakata Seed Corp., AgReliant Genetics LLC, Syngenta Int. AG, Vilmorin & Cie SA, KWS SAAT AG, and Takii & Co. Ltd.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of seed globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of seed. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the seed market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to seed market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the seed market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on seed market in the short run as well as in the long run.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the seed market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

