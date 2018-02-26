Professional Cleaning by Crystal Clean Maintenance Gives Relief to Landlords in Moncton

With Crystal Clean Maintenance’s move-in and move-out cleaning service, landlords in Moncton can keep up with the cleanliness requirements of NB’s Residential Tenancies Act.

[FREDERICTON, 02/26/2018] – Crystal Clean Maintenance helps landlords in Moncton, New Brunswick maintain cleanliness in their apartments and other rental properties. The company’s move-in and move-out cleaning service is a practical and cost-effective solution for landlords offering short-term room or home rentals.

Tennant-Landlord Responsibilities

Landlords need to deal with the fallout if a tenant leaves their property in disarray with a ton of clutter and stains that will take more than a few washes to remove. Problems may even arise if a new tenant has to move in immediately after.

The Residential Tenancies Tribunal, which is the administrating body of New Brunswick’s Residential Tenancies Act, declares that landlords in the province must keep rental properties fit for habitation by keeping them clean and in good structural condition. To promote good health and safety in apartments, hallways, entrance halls, and staircases must also be clean. Landlords, therefore, must act quickly to ensure cleanliness in their rental properties.

Landlords in Moncton can call on Crystal Clean Maintenance for help. The company has an experienced crew who can perform quick and thorough clean-ups for moving residents.

Efficient Cleaning that Impresses New Tenants

Crystal Clean Maintenance’s move-in and move-out cleanup service is ideal for rental properties because it is a one-off service. The company’s teams of custodians can quickly clean up the messes, allowing landlords to prepare the property for the next tenant as soon as possible.

Its custodians also have plenty of experience in residential cleaning and use effective cleaning agents and materials. They perform deep-cleaning on rugs, carpets, windows, grout, and other areas that require special attention.

Crystal Clean Maintenance aims to impress not just the landlords but also their incoming tenants. With this business practice, the cleaning company also cultivates mutually-beneficial relationships with its clients.

About Crystal Clean Maintenance

Crystal Clean Maintenance offers professional custodial services for residential and commercial buildings in New Brunswick. The company has been in business for over 50 years. Today, it cleans up to 80 buildings per month. It also offers post-construction and disaster cleanup services.

