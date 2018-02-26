“POKERLION.COM & TEAM GOA LIONS” launches at Mumbai

Mumbai, 26th February, 2018: PokerLion – Best Online Real Money Poker Site takes pride in announcing its website and its Poker Team, Goa Lions at Club Sirkus, Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099. We are all set to make your online poker gaming journey amazing. Come, have ultimate gaming experience with the King of Poker. Get ready to enter an amazing, interactive, new website, where real money poker games and prizes abound. The ultimate real money poker games in India are now available to all the poker enthusiasts in all the states except for the resident of Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Gujarat. Actor Rajeev Khandelwal inaugurated the new website of PokerLion and Team Goa Lions today at Club Sirkus.

Ability Games (A.k.A) Stuti Hardware Pvt. Ltd., a technology company and incorporated in India, is the parent organization for both PokerLion and Team Goa Lions. Ability Games designs, develops, markets, and distributes innovative game products like Poker, Fantasy League, Rummy, etc. for people to play with real money. It gives exposure to fresh aspiring talent in the game development world. Mr. Navneet Makharia is the Director of Ability Games Pvt. Ltd.

PokerLion takes the real money poker gaming experience to a whole new level with a user-friendly interface for the poker players, multi-linguistic platform (having all the major languages of India incorporated in the website for regional advantage), having secure coding, guaranteed GTD, audited escrow bank, all major cards being accepted and having 24/7 support team for the users. The website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content. It is more than a poker gaming website. The website is creative and informative apart from having games. Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices.

This wonderful poker platform named PokerLion is headed by – Director and CEO – Mr. Navneet Makharia, Consultant – Mr. Anutosh Chatterjee and Advisor – Ms. Priyanka Kapoor. It is their enthusiasm for poker sport that drives them giving birth to the notion of making a real money poker site, form a poker team with some talented and budding poker players and making the game as popular as the other sports like cricket and football for the poker lovers in India.

Team Goa Lions, headed by – Director – Mr. Navneet Makharia and CEO – Ms. Navdha Taparia, brings some of the talented poker players from around the world like Australia, the United Kingdom, Texas and of course a few Indian Poker players to play in the national and international level poker tournaments. These skilled teammates of Goa Lions aim to popularize poker like any other sports around the world.

On this occasion Rajeev Khandelwal, Bollywood actor said, “I feel honoured to inaugurate this new Poker Website in the City. I would love to play a game or two soon and would also love to watch out any tournament played by Goa Lions, wherever I get off from my hectic shooting schedule. PokerLion website seems to me as very up-to-date with the latest technology and security for the online poker players. Quality service and customer support is indeed the keyword in this thriving online business and PokerLion adds a bonus with a constant flow of new ideas of games and concepts along with its quality.”

Mr. Navneet Makharia, the Director and CEO of PokerLion at the launch function said, “I am excited about our new Poker website launch. It would be a privilege and honor to offer all the poker lovers some of the extremely popular real money poker games at our website. My entire team has worked hard and is ready for an entire new journey of work after this launch. Now is the beginning of the challenge for us. Packed with exciting games and tournament, news, and stories which will be constantly updated, PokerLion will make the poker gaming experience more attractive and accessible to a global audience of all legal ages and backgrounds.”

Speaking about the event, Ms. Navdha Taparia, the CEO of Team Goa Lions said, “This is the first time for us and we are all super excited to be the part of this journey! Being a sport enthusiast from my college days, it has given me immense happiness to make this team. PokerLion is the perfect platform to play different variants of poker game in India; Team Goa Lion is one of the talented poker team to be the part of various tournaments. I wish the both PokerLion and Team Goa Lions all the very best for future endeavors.”