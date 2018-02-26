One of Germany’s premier fashion retailer, Tom Tailor to associate with FDCI for AIFW AW’18

22 February 2018, New Delhi: The internationally active, vertically oriented fashion company, Tom Tailor, is glad to announce its association with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).The brand is promoted in India by Inceptra Lifestyle and aims to showcase its versatile collection at the upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa Autumn Winter’18.This event is scheduled from March 14-18, 2018 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Tom Tailor was started in Hamburg, almost 60 years ago, and for this autumn, they have introduced a playful, easy and romantic line. Speaking about the collaboration, Inceptra Lifestyle’s Founder, Devender Gupta said, “We are excited to partner with FDCI for the Amazon India Fashion Week. We look forward to presenting our stylish clothing line and increase our ever-expanding consumer base. Our brand believes in simplifying fashion by offering chic ready-to-wear collections every season. Our country’s millennial population is extremely fashion-conscious owing to the social media penetration and this makes India a highly lucrative market for a global fashion brand like Tom Tailor. We are looking forward to create some memorable and inspiring experiences in Tom Tailor’s journey.”

Sunil Sethi, President FDCI commented, “We believe in offering the best and this is just one initiative in that direction.Tom Tailor offers value-for-money in a price conscious market like India and recently supermodel Naomi Campbell also designed a line for them. The company is on an expansion plan and in the future, there will be many such collaborations with icons from the worlds of fashion and music.”

About Tom Tailor

With its roots in Germany, Tom Tailor has established a prominent presence since 1962 in the field of casual fashion across the globe. Present in 35 countries, approximately 6,700 employees, over 1,400 company stores and more than 11,600 other points of sale, it now generates EUR 968.5 million in revenue. “Life is a game, paly it, be confidentand dress in style.” This sparkling and joyous brand attitude reflects the brand’s mission to be the stylist for self-confident young men, women, and kids with a high affinity for lifestyle and fashion. The brand’s culture is to promote the world of casual wear with a strong character, complemented by a wide range of accessories and home textiles.

About FDCI

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, who’s heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous craft