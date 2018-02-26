North America and Europe Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Research Report 2023

Antimicrobial action of silver comes from the chemical properties of its ionized form Ag+. Silver interrupts the bacteria cells ability to form the chemical bonds essential to its survival. These bonds produce the cells physical structure so when bacteria meets silver it literally falls apart. For this reason, silver-based antimicrobial agent is especially in demand in many applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• BASF

• Microban

• Toagosei

• Sciessent

• Milliken

• Dow

• Pure Bioscience

• Ishizuka Glass Group

…

Market Segment by Countries, covering

• United States

• United Kingdom

• Canada

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Silicate Carriers

• Phosphate Carriers

• Titanium Dioxide Carriers

• Glass Carriers

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Textile

• Coating

• Plastic

• Cosmetic & Medical

• Others

