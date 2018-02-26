Molded interconnect devices Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Various Industry

Molded interconnect devices are three-dimensional electromechanicalcomponents. In addition, these devices are major components for variousmechanical and electrical engineering application that are used in automotiveand telecommunication industry. Molded interconnect devices can minimizes thenumber of parts in circuit saving space & reduce assembly time along withcost effective for complex electromechanical functions which in turn ispredicted to increase the usage of MID deices in various end use application.Additionally, molded interconnect devices combine with various internal partsthat includes circuit board, connectors and cables among others. Moreover,automotive and telecommunication manufactures are now focusing to develop theirproduct by integrating electrical & mechanical functions in a singleproduct. This helps manufactures in saving production costs along with reducingtheir production time. Even though MIDs have been around for many years butthese production adoption has not been widespread. Across the globe, increasingthe adoption of smart devices has been observed in last couple of years. Thus,the molded interconnect devices market is likely to witness stable growthduring the forecast period from 2017 – 2025 owing to frequent inventions intelecommunication and consumer electronics application are expected to increasein coming years.

The global molded interconnect devices market has beensegmented on the basis of manufacturing process, end use industry andgeography. Based on manufacturing process, the market for molded interconnectdevices has been bifurcated into various types which includes laser directstructuring, two components injection molding and film back injection moldingothers. Laser direct structuring (LDS) begins with a single shot molding togenerate the physical part of component. In 2016, the laser direct structuringsegment hold the major market share among the other process segment.Additionally, laser direct structuring is anticipated to grow at a high CAGRrate during the forecast period. Based on end use industry, global moldedinterconnect devices market has been fragmented in various types which includestelecommunication, automotive, industrial and healthcare among others. Over thepast few years, there has been a significant growth in the growing number of smartphones, tablets and smart devices which is favoring adoption of moldedinterconnect devices.

Moreover, factors such as increasing use of moldedinterconnect devices in growing penetration of various automotive applicationssuch as sensors, switches, antennas and LED lighting among others are expectedto further bring significant growth in the overall market. This completeresearch study of the global molded interconnect devices market provides acomprehensive review of growth, trends, restraints, drivers, and demandprojection, market size and forecast among others. In last couple of years,telecommunication industry accounted for maximum market share, and alsopredicted to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. However,automotive and healthcare industry is forecasted to witness steady growthduring the forecast period. Across the globe, design flexibility of theproducts and less auxiliary parts along with eco-friendly features technologiesin automobile industry has helped fuel major demand for this market.Furthermore, the demand of molded interconnect devices is foreseen to gain astrong momentum is growth due to rising application in the telecommunicationand automotive sectors. On the flip side, high tooling costs, high costchemical element during production process and low circuit density is hinderingthe growth of the global molded interconnect devices market in comingyears.

Geographically, the global molded interconnect devicesmarket has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa and South America. In coming years, Asia Pacific is expected tohold the maximum market share due to primarily attributed to increasing usagein consumer electronics. In Asia Pacific, China is expected to be the majorcontributor for the growth of molded interconnect devices market over theforecast period. A range of research and development applications including theusage of developments of molded interconnect devices product could provideopportunity to the market growth. North America, is forecasted to witnessstrong growth rate due to the U.S. based technological giant companies such asGoogle, Apple, others are upgrading and expanding their product line. SouthAmerica and Middle-East & Africa are expected to showcase slower growth inthe molded interconnect devices market when compared with otherregions.

The global molded interconnect devices market is dominatedby players such as Molex, MacDermid, Siemens, LPKF Laser & Electronics,Fujitsu, TE Connectivity, Harting, Select Connect Technologies among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiableprojections about market size. The projections featured in the report have beenderived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, theresearch report serves as a repository of analysis and information for everyfacet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets,technology, types, and applications.