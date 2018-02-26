Mitotic Inhibitors Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Mitosis is a process of cell division, wherein a cell divides into an identical cell through multiplication and separation of its chromosomes. The separation of chromosomes is carried out by microtubules in the cell. Mitotic inhibitors are substances that inhibit the separation of chromosomes by binding to tubulin, which are the building blocks of microtubules. Mitotic inhibitors are naturally derived products from various plant extracts. Mitotic inhibitors are widely used in the life sciences and medical industries. Mitotic inhibitor drugs are used to treat various types of cancer using chemotherapy. These drugs are targeted at cancer cells to stop multiplication and help eradicate cancer.

Mitotic inhibitors are widely used in life sciences for various studies such as study of chromosomes (cytogenetic). Several industry players are investing in the development and commercialization of mitotic inhibitor drugs to treat cancer and other medical conditions. Natural occurrence and efficiency in treating cancer are likely to increase the uptake of these drugs during the forecast period. Besides treating cancer, mitotic inhibitors have applications in antibiotics to control fungal infection and some are found to be useful in treating gout. Investments are being made to expand applications of mitotic inhibitors in the health care industry. However, several side effects are associated with the use of mitotic inhibitor drugs in cancer treatment, including nerve damage, muscle and joint pain, and nausea & vomiting. This in turn is anticipated to limit their use, thereby hampering market growth.

The global mitotic inhibitors market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into taxanes, vinca alkaloids, colchicine, podophyllotoxins, and others. The taxanes and vinca alkaloids segments are anticipated to account for significant shares of the global mitotic inhibitors market and are likely to experience strong growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Availability of large number of cancer drugs is expected to augment these segments. Based on application, the global mitotic inhibitors market can be segmented into therapeutics and life sciences. High consumption and high cost of therapeutic mitotic inhibitors are anticipated to drive the therapeutics segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, academic research institutes, and others.

Geographically, the global mitotic inhibitors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to constitute a large share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to high consumption of these drugs for cancer treatment. Moreover, high usage of mitotic inhibitors in life sciences in this region is projected to fuel the growth of the mitotic inhibitors market in North America during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, around 3.7 million new cancer cases are registered in Europe each year. Increase in health care expenditure in Asia Pacific is likely to propel the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing investment in life sciences is projected to boost the growth of the mitotic inhibitors market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global mitotic inhibitors market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis AG, Pharm US LLC, Merck KGaA, AdooQ BioScience, and Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., among others.

