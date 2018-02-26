Humidity Sensor Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

Humidity plays a vital role in determining daily weather, itis the amount of water vapor in the gaseous state present in the air. Toolittle or excess humidity could be dangerous; for instance, high temperaturecombined with high humidity can cause health risks, especially for very old andinfants & newborns. Humidity sensing and controlling is necessary inseveral industrial and domestic applications. The amount of water vapor in theair can affect the manufacturing processes in industries as well as the safetyof personnel working in these industries. Humidity sensors are highly importantdevices that help measure the environmental humidity. It is also utilized tomeasure the humidity present in the atmosphere, and such a device is known as ahygrometer. Humidity sensors or hygrometers are employed to sense, measure, andrecord the moisture and air temperature present in the atmosphere. The humiditysensor comprises two metal plates and a non-conductive polymer film is placedbetween them. The non-conductive polymer film collects the moisture from theair, which changes the existing voltage present between the two plates. Thesechanges in voltage are converted into suitable digital readings. Humiditysensors can be classified as absolute humidity (A.H) sensors and relativehumidity sensors. Most commonly used units for humidity measurement are dew orfrost point (DF/PT), parts per million (PPM) and relative humidity. Humiditysensors are utilized in a wide range of applications including HVAC systems,weather stations, medical, textiles, food processing, and automotiveindustries.

The humidity sensor market can be segmented based on sensor,measurement, end-use industry, and geography. Based on sensor, the humiditysensor market can be segmented into capacitive, resistive, and thermal humiditysensors. The capacitive humidity sensor is the most widely utilized humiditysensor factors such as its flexibility, it can withstand temperature below 0degree, and it does not require any maintenance for longer periods. In terms ofmeasurement, the humidity sensor market can be segregated into absolute humiditysensor and relative humidity sensor. Based on end-use industry, the humiditysensor market can be classified into electronics and semiconductor, healthcare,agriculture, chemical, food processing industry, meteorology, and others.

Humidity sensors are widely employed in domestic andindustrial applications. It is mostly utilized in industries such asrefineries, chemical, and other industries where furnaces are used. They arealso utilized in other industries applications such as textile paper and food processingin order to maintain the humidity present in the atmosphere. Humidity sensorsare also employed in electronics & semiconductor and medical industriesthat require highly precise temperature and humidity control. Furthermore, theusage of humidity sensor in agriculture for moisture content in plants andsoils is also increasing, which plays and an important role in the propergrowth of the plant. These are the primary factors driving the humidity sensormarket. Technological advancements and the need for innovative devices with newadvance features are anticipated to further drive the humidity sensor market.However, there are certain restraints of the humidity sensor market such asrising cost of raw materials or the economic slowdown in emerging markets.

Based on geography, the humidity senor market can besegmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and MiddleEast & Africa (ME&A). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the globalhumidity sensor market due to the diverse range of applications of humiditysensors in industries and the increasing demand for technologically advanceddevices among consumers in the region.

Key players operating in the global humidity sensor marketinclude Vishay Intertechnolgy, GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies, Denso,OSRAM opto semiconductors, Omron Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems,Continental AG, Honeywell Sensing & Control, Custom BEI Sensors, DelphiCorporation, Melexis Microelectronic Integrated System N.V, and Robert BoschGmbh. These companies are strongly involved in organic and inorganic productionand expansion strategies, collaborations with their peer companies,partnerships, agreements, new product development and improvements in existingproducts.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiableprojections about market size. The projections featured in the report have beenderived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, theresearch report serves as a repository of analysis and information for everyfacet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets,technology, types, and applications.