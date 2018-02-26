Highlands Residential Mortgage Launches New Website

Jeff Kramer, owner of Highlands Residential Mortgage, is pleased to announce that the mortgage lender has launched a new website.

The website, www.kramermortage.com , states why Highlands Residential Mortgage is the right pick for families searching for their dream home in Texas. The expert mortgage lender includes resources and tools on his website to help potential homebuyers.

“My mission as a mortgage lender is to help people get the best mortgage possible and close on their home as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Kramer said. “We designed our website to help them achieve that goal.”

The website includes plenty of useful information including types of home loans such as loans for veterans and first-time homebuyers. It also includes mortgage calculators including an affordability calculator, a home purchase calculator and a refinance calculator.

Its mortgage knowledge center includes a mortgage checklist, a mortgage glossary and information on how to get a home loan.

The website’s layout enables potential homebuyers to navigate it easily and find the information they need. They can apply for a loan on the website or email or call Highlands Residential Mortgage for more information.

Highlands Residential Mortgage is a locally owned and operated mortgage lender. It specializes in providing VA home loans in Texas and other loans that can help people who aspire to be homeowners or move to a new location.

Kramer has more than 20 years as a professional loan officer and believes in treating clients with respect. He strives to provide the personal attention that people can’t get from big banks or online lenders.

“We understand that everyone has unique needs, and that’s why we treat each client differently,” he said.

For more information about Highlands Residential Mortgage, visit its website at www.kramermortgage.com or call 972-930-5922.

CONTACT:

Jeff Kramer

Company: Highlands Residential Mortgage

Address: 18383 Preston Road #150, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: 972.930.5922

Email: jkramer@highlandsmortgage.com

Website: www.kramermortgage.com