High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend | 2025

Rise in demand for environmentally acceptable surface treatments is projected to provide higher prospects for further expansion of the market for nano-ceramics. Demand for environmental protection and energy saving has been prompting researchers to develop lightweight materials for automotive and aerospace industries. Major efforts are being taken to apply nano-ceramics on automotive reciprocation engines for the wear components, turbochargers, and a variety of diesel engine components such as gas turbines for regenerators, recuperates, and stationary elements. According to Transparency Market Research, the global high performance ceramic coatings market is expected to be worth US$12,980.4 mn by the end of 2025 from US$7,119.3 mn in 2016. Between the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Widening Industrial Applications offer High Performance Ceramic Coatings Tremendous Scope for Growth

Global high performance ceramic coatings market has been classified as end user, technology, geography. The end user segment of high performance ceramic coatings can be categorized into automotive, aviation, chemical equipment, medical and others. Mostly high performance ceramic coatings are used for the automotive and aviation applications. However, regions where there are active chemical industries exist are anticipated to experience expansion in the high performance ceramic coatings market. High performance ceramic coatings are also used in the medical industry as implant coatings. In terms of technology, high performance ceramic coating market is classified as thermal spray, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition and others. The others segment include application of high performance ceramic coatings in the oil & gas, power generation and semiconductor industries.

The key opportunities of high performance ceramic coatings include applications in the semiconductor industry and usage of nano-ceramic coatings. Usage of high performance ceramic coatings in the semiconductor industry is increasing due to the desirable combinations of electrical, mechanical, and physical properties associated with ceramic materials.

Thermal spray coatings, physical vapor deposition, and chemical vapor deposition are the commonly employed techniques for applying high performance ceramic coatings onto the substrates. Semiconductor and LCD manufacturing industries are witnessing a high demand for plasma spray thermal coatings. High performance ceramic coatings are applied to improve performance, durability, and safety of treated manufacturing equipment parts and components. The size of manufacturing equipment used for LCD and semiconductor has been increasing due to increasing sizes of LCDs and Si wafers.

Asia Pacific to be Integral to the Positive Trajectory of Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Global high performance ceramic coatings market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. North America dominate the global high performance ceramic coatings market owing to the presence of active automotive and aerospace industries in the region with remarkable consumption of high performance ceramic coatings by the U.S. and Europe, being the automotive hub of the world, with significant contribution from Germany is also expected to have significant expansion of high performance ceramic coatings during the forecast period.

