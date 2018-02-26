«Hedging Strategies to Protect Price Risk and GAFTA contracts»

Beginner-Intermediate

Within XV international conference “BLACK SEA GRAIN-2018”

Date: April 17, 2018 Place: InterContinental hotel

Why attend?

Commodity risk management is a topic well discussed in the Black Sea Region. Some companies are proactive with this, while others continue to learn the process. The purpose of this course is to dig deeper into the strategies commercial firms can use to protect their price risk.

This course is more for beginner to intermediate level understanding and will go into futures, options, and OTC strategies that can be utilized for Black Sea participants. We will also fully discuss the new CME PLATTS contracts available for use to manage Black Sea Price risk.

GAFTA contracts are the main instruments of trade in grains in Black Sea region.

The course is aimed to increase the level of expertise in crucial issues related to the execution of GAFTA contracts starting from the date of signing until payment is received. The workshop provides a detailed analysis of the most common mistakes of the parties, the consequences of non-fulfillment of the contract, as well as dispute resolution, considering peculiarities of trade in Black Sea region market. During this course, participants will receive answers to numerous practical issues, which they face in their everyday work with contracts.

AGENDA:

8:30-9:00 Registration&Coffee

9:00 Futures/Hedge Basics-Concepts

10:00 GAFTA contracts – formation and fulfilment

11:30 Options: Terminology and Concepts/ Pricing and Delta/ Love to lose Application/Common strategies

13:00-14:00 Lunch

14-00 Over-the-counter (OTC derivative markets)

15:00 GAFTA default and damages

16:00 Coffee

16:30 Black Sea Contracts- PLATTS- further introduction and trading applications

16:30 GAFTA Case Study

17:30-18:00 Market Outlook – closing thoughts

SPEAKERS:

Matt Ammermann

Vice President, Eastern Europe/Black Sea Region, INTLFCStone Financial Inc- FCM Division

Richard Jelinek

Vice President Global Education, INTLFCStone Financial Inc

Ivan Kasynyuk

Partner, Head of international arbitration & trade practice in, AGA Partners law firm

Participation fee: 90 €

REGISTRATION – http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bsg/2018/en/conference

UkrAgroConsult