Global Neurostimulation Devices Market (2018-2025) sizes and predictions for growth

This report studies the Neurostimulation Devices market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Neurostimulation Devices market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Neurostimulation Devices market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Neurostimulation Devices.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Neurostimulation Devices in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

St.Jude Medical

LivaNova (Cyberonics)

Nevro

Inspire Medical Systems

NeuroPace

Autonomic Technologies

NeuroSigma

Neuros Medical

ImThera Medical

Synapse Biomedical

Atrotech

ElectroCore

SPR Therapeutics

NeuroMetrix

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES)

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Pain Management

Parkinsons Disease

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Epilepsy

Gastroparesis

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Neurostimulation Devices Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Neurostimulation Devices Market Overview

2.1 Neurostimulation Devices Product Overview

2.2 Neurostimulation Devices Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

2.2.2 Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES)

2.2.3 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

2.2.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

2.2.5 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

2.3 Global Neurostimulation Devices Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Neurostimulation Devices Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Neurostimulation Devices Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Neurostimulation Devices Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Neurostimulation Devices Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Neurostimulation Devices Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Neurostimulation Devices Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Neurostimulation Devices Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Neurostimulation Devices Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Neurostimulation Devices Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Neurostimulation Devices Application/End Users

3.1 Neurostimulation Devices Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Pain Management

3.1.2 Parkinsons Disease

3.1.3 Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

3.1.4 Epilepsy

3.1.5 Gastroparesis

3.2 Global Neurostimulation Devices Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Neurostimulation Devices Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Neurostimulation Devices Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Neurostimulation Devices Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Neurostimulation Devices Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Neurostimulation Devices Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

