Global Market Study on Automotive Interior Materials: Propelled by Increasing Introduction of Aesthetic and Comfort Features in Mid-Size and Compact Passenger Car Segment

Report examines the ‘Automotive Interior Materials’ market for the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights, pertaining to various segments of the Automotive Interior Materials market.

The interior of a vehicle plays an important role in extending the desired comfort to the customer who directly interacts with the interior components of the vehicle such as seats, dashboard, door panels, and cockpit module etc. The interior of a vehicle is also a major factor that influences the aesthetic appeal of a vehicle and thus, buying decision of the customer. Apart from premium and luxury vehicles, economical and mid-sized cars are also featuring comfortable interiors in their vehicle models to remain competitive. Furthermore, OEMs are making use of cost-efficient technologies and interior materials to cater to these rising demands in the mid-sized budget cars segment.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three sections namely, by vehicle type, material type, and region. Every material type has been further segmented into applications such as upholstery, dashboard, seat-belts, airbags, floor & trunk carpets, and headliners among others. The report analyses the Automotive Interior Materials market in terms of market volume – fabric & leather (Mn sq. meter), thermoplastic polymers (‘000 tons) and market value (US$ Mn).

The report covers the Automotive Interior Materials market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report also includes PMR’s analysis of drivers and restraints witnessed in the market. Key trends are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The subsequent sections analyse the Automotive Interior Materials market on the basis of vehicle type, material type and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2024. The market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Compact Cars

Sub-compact Cars

Mid-size Cars

Sedan

Luxury Cars

Vans

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Material Type

Fabric

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

PU Leather

PVC Leather

Thermoplastic Polymers

By Region

North Americas

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as region-wise split and market split by vehicle and material type, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the Automotive Interior Materials market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the Automotive Interior Materials market. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of Automotive Interior Materials market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the Automotive Interior Materials market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the Automotive Interior Materials market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the Automotive Interior Materials market.

In the final section of the report, Automotive Interior Materials market, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of Automotive Interior material and component manufacturers. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players.

