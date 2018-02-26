Global Location Based Services Market Share

According to a new report Global Location Based Services Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Location Based Services is expected to attain a market size of $60.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period.
The Hardware market dominated the Global Location Based Services Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 35% during (2016 – 2022).
The GPS market dominated the Global Location Based Services Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 28 % during the forecast period. The Enhanced-GPS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, the Wi-Fi market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 32.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The Location Based Advertising market dominated the Global Location Based Services Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 28.4 % during the forecast period. The Social Networking & Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Location Search & Information market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 33.9% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Location Based Services have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Google Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated and Cisco Systems, Inc.
Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-location-based-services-market/
Global Location Based Services Market Segmentation
By Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
By Application
GPS
Assisted-GPS
Enhanced-GPS
Enhanced Observed Time Difference
Observed Time Difference
Cell ID
Wi Fi
Others
By End User
Location Based Advertising
Business Intelligence
Social Networking & Entertainment
Mapping & Navigation
Location Search & Information
Others
By Geography
North America Location Based Services Market
US. Location Based Services Market
Canada Location Based Services Market
Mexico Location Based Services Market
Rest of North America Location Based Services Market
Europe Location Based Services Market
Germany Location Based Services Market
UK. Location Based Services Market
France Location Based Services Market
Russia Location Based Services Market
Spain Location Based Services Market
Italy Location Based Services Market
Rest of Europe Location Based Services Market
Asia-Pacific Location Based Services Market
China Location Based Services Market
Japan Location Based Services Market
India Location Based Services Market
South Korea Location Based Services Market
Singapore Location Based Services Market
Malaysia Location Based Services Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Location Based Services Market
LAMEA Location Based Services Market
Brazil Location Based Services Market
Argentina Location Based Services Market
UAE Location Based Services Market
Saudi Arabia Location Based Services Market
South Africa Location Based Services Market
Nigeria Location Based Services Market
Rest of LAMEA Location Based Services Market
Companies Profiled
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Qualcomm Incorporated
IBM Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
Oracle Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
SAP SE
Google Inc.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Location Based Services Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports-
North America Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)
Europe Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)
Asia-Pacific Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)
Lamea Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)