Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market to Witness Astounding Growth

Bi-specific Antibodies are a new class of therapy which is made by combining two or more antigen recognizing elements into a single construct. This construct is then able to bind two or more targets simultaneously. This function is of special importance as more than one biological pathway is at the root of the disease. The dual specificity of bi-specific antibodies opens up a wide range of applications such as redirecting T cells to tumor site, blocking signaling pathways, simultaneous targeting of two disease mediators, and specific delivering of cytotoxic payloads to targeted sites.

According to the RNCOS report entitled “Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market Forecast to 2022”, the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market is anticipated to witness a double digit growth during the forecast period. The report provides information about the current and future scenario of this market. The report also highlights the major drivers, such as increasing incidences of diseases and increasing demand for effective treatment, for the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market. Furthermore, the report also gives information related to the commercially available bi-specific antibody drugs.

Moreover, few hindrances, such as production hurdles and regulatory challenges, which are slowing down the growth of the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market, have also been mentioned in the report. Furthermore, in this report, we have structured the information regarding bi-specific antibodies at various stages of clinical development. The pipeline chapter provides in depth analysis of bi-specific antibodies by clinical phase, indications for which they are being developed, and technology. Moreover, our report also sheds light on the strategic collaborations that can impact industry’s growth.

In the last section of the report, major players in Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market have been discussed. Information related to the business of each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios, product pipeline and recent developments. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market.

Some of the key findings of the report are:

• Increasing Strategic Alliances Driving the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market

