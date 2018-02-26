Global Automotive PCB Market Insight 2018 Report

Automotive PCB Market Research Report 2018 of 100 pages explores comprehensive information on Global Automotive PCB Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry, and Manufacturers with Outlook to 2023.

Report provides Automotive PCB Market data by Type (Single-sided, Double-sided, and Multi-layer), Autonomous Driving (Autonomous Vehicles, Conventional Vehicles, and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles), Application (ADAS, Body & Comfort, Infotainment Components, Powertrain Components, and Others), Vehicle Type ( Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and region.

Automotive PCB Companies analyzed in report are: CMK (Japan), Chin Poon Industrial (Taiwan), Meiko Electronics (Japan), Nippon Mektron (Japan), KCE Electronics (Thailand), TTM Technologies (U.S.), Daeduck Electronics (South Korea), Tripod Technology (Taiwan), NOK (Japan), AT&S (Austria), Unitech (India), WUS (Taiwan), Kyoden (Japan), ELNA (Japan), and Shirai (China).

Automotive PCB is mechanical support that provides connection with other electronic and electrical components using conductive tracks, pads, and others. The different components of the circuit are soldered onto the PCB board to make it functional. PCB is used in all types of electronic components and electrical components where passive switch is required. They require additional design to layout the circuit, and are manufactured and assembled by means of automation. There are specialized software used to layout the work such as CAD software. There are a large number of PCB that are fabricated simultaneously, and the layout are done at once. PCBs are of different types that include single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer.

In the technology driven automotive industry, there has been an increase in the use of electronics and electrical components, which will result in growing use of PCB in vehicles. This will result in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive PCB Industry 2018 To 2023 Market Analysis:

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive PCB market are increased use of electronic components in the vehicle, innovation in the technology, increase in sales of new vehicle, and others. The increase use of electronic components such as in infotainment systems, advance driver assistance system, and powertrain in the vehicles will result in the increased use of PCBs.

The increased use of electronics components in the vehicle will drive the PCB market in future. Innovation in technology such as multi-layer PCB has the ability to provide much higher component density, which will drive the market in future. The increase in sales of new vehicles will result in growing demand for electronics and electrical components in the vehicle, which will drive the market in future.

The automotive PCB market has been segmented based on type, autonomous driving, application, and vehicle type. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer. Multi-layer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because it allows higher component density as compared to other types of PCBs. The growing popularity of multilayer PCBs due to the adoption of surface mount technology, is expected to drive this segment in future.

Based on autonomous driving, the market is segmented as autonomous vehicles, conventional vehicles, and semi-autonomous vehicles. The autonomous vehicle is expected to drive the market in future due to increase in the technology installed in the autonomous vehicles. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as ADAS, body & comfort, infotainment components, powertrain components, and others. The ADAS system is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increased need for safety and stringent government regulations.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicles in the emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. In Asia Pacific, there has been an increase in preference for installation of high end technology in the vehicle. The increased preference of the customers in the vehicle, will result in growing demand for the usage of PCBs. This growing demand for PCBs, will drive the market in future.

North America is expected to be the second largest market that is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for high end passenger cars. The growing demand for high end passenger cars will require increased installation of PCBs in the vehicle. This will drive the market in future. Europe is expected to be the third largest market that is expected to grow during the forecast period. In Europe, there has been a growing demand for safety in the vehicles. The growing demand for safety will result in increased installation of electrical and electronic components in the vehicle. This will result in the growth of the market in future.

