Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

This report studies the Anti-money Laundering Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Anti-money Laundering Software market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Anti-money Laundering Software market is valued at 904 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1586 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.81% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of 290 million USD in 2016 and will be 499 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.48%.

The major players in global market include Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Cellent Finance Solutions

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Figure Global Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook 2012-2022

Source: Annual Reports, Secondary Information, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Jul 2017

Get the sample report @ http://bit.ly/2HGqu4v

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Anti-money Laundering Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Mid-east

On the basis of product, the Anti-money Laundering Software market is primarily split into

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (Million USD) Split by Type

Revenue (M $) 2016 2017E 2018F 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F

Transaction Monitoring 457.6 500.9 547.94 599.1 654.56 714.54 779.29

Growth Rate 10.02% 9.46% 9.39% 9.34% 9.26% 9.16% 9.06%

CTR 268.64 295.88 325.74 358.36 393.95 432.72 474.86

Growth Rate 10.46% 10.14% 10.09% 10.01% 9.93% 9.84% 9.74%

Customer Identity Management 119.87 133.55 148.71 165.42 183.85 204.14 226.41

Growth Rate 10.13% 11.41% 11.35% 11.24% 11.14% 11.04% 10.91%

Compliance Management 40.79 45.05 49.75 54.9 60.54 66.69 73.41

Growth Rate 10.04% 10.44% 10.43% 10.35% 10.27% 10.16% 10.08%

Others 17.43 19.29 21.32 23.55 25.98 28.65 31.55

Growth Rate 9.90% 10.67% 10.52% 10.46% 10.32% 10.28% 10.12%

Total 904.33 994.67 1093.46 1201.33 1318.88 1446.74 1585.52

Growth Rate 10.17% 9.99% 9.93% 9.87% 9.78% 9.69% 9.59%

Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Jul 2017

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (Million USD) by Application (2016-2022)

Revenue (M $) 2012 2016 2022F Share in 2022F CAGR 2016-2022

Tier 1 413.87 654.01 1168.53 73.93% 10.16%

Tier 2 110.04 169.82 285.39 17.87% 9.04%

Tier 3 33.64 52.24 85.94 5.36% 8.65%

Tier 4 17.88 28.26 45.66 2.84% 8.32%

Total 575.43 904.33 1585.52 100% 9.81%

Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch

Get the sample report @ http://bit.ly/2HGqu4v

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

.

.

.

15.2 Data Source 157

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 157

15.2.2 Primary Sources 157

15.3 Disclaimer 158

15.4 Author List 1

View the complete table of contents@ http://bit.ly/2HGqu4v

About Electronics Research Reports

ERS (Electronics Research Reports) is a division of YT Research Group which is a leading Global Market Research Service Provider in Technology Sector (Electronics, Telecommunication, and Information Technology)

For more latest reports kindly visit @



Contact us –

sales@electronicsresearchreports.com

sales@ytresearchgroup.com