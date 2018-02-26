Global Agrochemical Market? Study in Detail about the Global Market along with forecasts 2027

Global Agrochemicals Market: Overview

Agrochemicals, also known as agrichemicals are the special chemical products which are particularly used in the agriculture, floriculture and horticulture. In most of the cases, the agrochemicals mostly include a wide range of pesticides such as herbicides, insecticides, nematicides and fungicides. Agrochemicals also includes the synthetic fertilizers, chemical growth agents and hormones and among others. Agrochemicals are mainly used to increase the agriculture production and help to meet the demand for food grains of the continuously growing population. Rising population has resulted in the rising demand for agrochemicals. Most of the agrochemicals are toxic and bulk storage of agrochemicals.

Global Agrochemicals Market Application:

Agrochemicals are a wide range of pesticides, insecticides, herbicides fungicides and nematicides. Fertilizers are compounds or chemicals which are mostly used by farmers for agriculture to enhance the quality of the soil so as to boost production of food grains. On the other hand Herbicides are used to exterminate plants such as weed in the crop fields. Insecticides are chemicals which are sprayed on the plants in order to prevent pests from destroying the crops. Similarly to herbicides, Fungicide is a chemical which is widely used in order to kill fungus.

Agrochemicals as the name suggests has widespread use in the agriculture industry. Most of the applications of the agrochemicals revolve around agriculture.

Agrochemicals Market Driver:

Agrochemical market is supported by strong growth drivers, the world population is growing at faster rate which leads to more consumptions of food this leads to more demand of agriculture industry and more the demand in the agriculture industry, more use of agriculture chemicals in the development of agriculture sector, in developing countries. Furthermore, there is low operation and labor cost hence it is easy for big players in the Agriculture business to setup their business in developing countries.

Global Agrochemicals Market segmentation by crop type:

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

Global Agrochemicals Market segmentation by application:

• Agriculture

• Petrochemical

• Oil & Gas

