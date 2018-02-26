Gastrointestinal Stents Market to Register an Opportunity of Around US$ 522.8 Million by 2025

This report on gastrointestinal stents market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing services of gastrointestinal stent products such as esophageal stents, duodenal stents, colonic stents, and biliary/pancreatic stents as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global gastrointestinal stents market with respect to the leading market segments based on major product type, stent type, end users, application, and geographies.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the gastrointestinal stents market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global gastrointestinal stents market.

Based on the product type, the gastrointestinal stents market has been segmented into: esophageal stents, duodenal stents, colonic stents, and biliary/pancreatic stents. In terms of stent type products divided into metal stents, plastic stents, and biodegradable/drug eluting stents. Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increasing rate of gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, and colorectal cancer worldwide, technological advancement, and growing use of gastrointestinal stents in various geographies. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million and volume (units in thousands) for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, gastrointestinal stents market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and volume forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, incidence of gastrointestinal cancers by region and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global gastrointestinal stents market.

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global gastrointestinal stents market. The report also profiles key players operating in the gastrointestinal stents market which are Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cook Medical, Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., ELLA-CS, s.r.o., CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and S&G Biotech Inc.

The global gastrointestinal stents market is dominated by two global vendors that accounts for more than 78% share of the global market.

