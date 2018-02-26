The report titled Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market Outlook To 2022 – by Generic and Patented drugs, by Prescribed Drugs and OTC Drugs and Therapeutic Drugs (Metabolism and Nutritional Medicine, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, System Infection, Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Respiratory) provides a comprehensive analysis of Vietnam pharmaceutical market overview and size, growth drivers and restraints. The report also provides data points on Vietnam Pharmaceutical market by Generic and Patented drugs, by Prescribed Drugs and OTC Drugs and Therapeutic Drugs (Metabolism and Nutritional Medicine, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, System Infection, Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Respiratory and Others) along with company profiles of DHG Pharma, Traphaco, Pymepharco, Ha Tey Pharmaceutical, Mekophar, Domesco, Imexpharma, OPC, Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Roche, Pfizer, MSD and Bayer. The report also covers government regulations, procedure of how drugs procured in public hospitals, Comparative Analysis of Pharmaceutical Companies, Trade scenario, Analyst Recommendations and future outlook for Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market.

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market Size and Overview

The pharmaceutical market recorded growth at a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017 increasing from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017, driven by rise in self-medicating culture and OTC drug sales. Foreign entities are not allowed to engage in distribution activities; hence, they typically conduct marketing activities through representative offices or local drug distributors. Heightened regulatory environment for drug manufacturing has enabled entities which comply with regulatory standards to remain competitive.

Market Segmentation

By Generic and Patented Drugs: Generic drugs dominated the pharmaceutical market with higher revenue share of ~% in the in 2017. Most common generic drugs sold in the market include antibiotics and pain killers. Patented drugs followed generic drugs segment and generated ~% revenue share in 2017. Currently all patented drugs are imported for local consumption. Widely imported patented drugs include high-value specialty drugs for oncology and diabetes management.

By Prescribed Drugs and OTC Drugs: Prescribed drugs dominated the pharmaceutical market with higher revenue share of ~% in the in 2017. Drugs prescribed by clinicians mostly consisted of imported and patented drugs. OTC drugs followed prescribed drugs segment and generated ~% revenue share in 2017. Sales of OTC drugs have been on an incline owing to rise in trend of self-medication in Vietnam. About 88-91% of antibiotics are sold via OTC channel.

By Therapeutic Drugs (Metabolism and Nutritional Medicine, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, System Infection, Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Respiratory and Others): Metabolism and Nutritional Medicine dominated the therapeutic drugs in pharmaceutical market with highest revenue share of ~% in the in 2017. Pharmaceutical market has witnessed high demand for nutritional and metabolism health supplements especially for segments including skin care, anti-aging, eye health and digestive health. Antibiotic consumption has risen steeply in the last few years. Recent statistics reveal that about ~% to ~% of all antibiotics were sold without prescription in Vietnam. Others include contraception, gastrointestinal, skin, allergy, endocrine, analgesic and contributed ~% revenue share in the therapeutic drugs in the pharmaceutical market.

Future Outlook to Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market

The pharmaceutical market is expected to record growth at a CAGR of ~% during 2017-2022, driven by rise in utilization of generic drugs, especially those manufactured locally. Generic drug usage will continue to rise in future owing to rising number of drug manufacturers and government’s push for production and utilization of locally produced. Prescribed drugs will dominate the pharmaceutical market but there will be increase in the OTC medication due to self medication. Antibiotics, Vitamins and dietary supplements will continue to attract heavy demand through OTC channel. Demand for oncology drugs and system infections medicine is expected to become almost ~ times the size in 2017 with revenue contribution of USD ~ million and USD ~ million in 2022. Respiratory drugs are anticipated to register highest CAGR of ~% to reach USD ~ million by 2022.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Healthcare Ecosystem

• Healthcare Scenario

• Vietnam Healthcare Market Size

• Vietnam Healthcare Segmentation by Revenue (Pharmaceuticals, Hospital and Clinics, Medical Devices and Clinical Laboratories)

• Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market Overview and Size

• Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market Growth drivers

• Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market Restraints

• Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market by Generic and Patented drugs

• Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market by Prescribed Drugs and OTC Drugs

• Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market by Therapeutic Drugs (Metabolism and Nutritional Medicine, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, System Infection, Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Respiratory and Others)

• Government regulations

• Procedure of how drugs procured in public hospitals

• Comparative Analysis of Pharmaceutical Companies

• Trade scenario (Import and Export)

• Analyst Recommendations for Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market

• Future outlook for Vietnam Pharmaceutical Market

