Future of Xanthan Gum Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The latest report on Global Xanthan Gum Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Global Xanthan Gum Market by dairy products and baked & frozen food application (oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products, paper and coating, oil &gas, food & beverages) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Global Xanthan Gum such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Increasing use of xanthan gum as an emulsion across wide applications such as salad dressing, toppings, relishes sauces, non-fat milk, dairy products and baked & frozen food coupled with growth in food and beverages industry are considered to be the key factors driving the growth of xanthan gum market. Moreover, rising cosmetic market and lower price of xanthan gum are likely to boost the growth of this market over the forecast period. One of the key restraints of xanthan gum market is reinforced anti-dumping policies by U.S and other developed economies and supply of mistrust quality of xanthan gum by china, which is leading producer of xanthan gum.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global xanthan gum market by application and by region. The market segmentation based on application includes major end user segment such as oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products and others includes pharmaceuticals, paper and coating etc. Moreover, oil &gas and food & beverages are the most lucrative end user segments and together accounted more than 70% of market share in 2015. Food and beverages is anticipated to be the fastest growing application of xanthan gum over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia pacific was the largest market for xantham gum and registered more than 40% of market share globally in 2015. Moreover, Asia pacific is the largest producer of xanthum gum owing to increasing demand for bakery and confectionary products from countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. In addition, increasing oil & gas production in china on account of their rising demand in automobile and chemical industries is projected to drive the dominance of APAC region over the forecast period. Following Asia pacific, North America is the most prominent region in xantham gum market and is anticipated to experience fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Recovery in pharmaceutical industry coupled with growing demand in food industry in this region is likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

CP Kelco

Fufeng Group Company Limited

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Aurora Chemical

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.

MeiHua Holdings Group Co.Ltd

Deosen

DuPont-Danisco

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

Solvay S.A.

FMC BioPolymer

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of xanthan gum globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of xanthan gum market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the xanthan gum market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors in this market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to xanthan gum market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the xanthan market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on xanthan gum market in the short run as well as in the long run.

