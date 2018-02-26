Future Electronics and President Robert Miller Recognize Robin Llanes on 30 Year Anniversary

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) February 26, 2018 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, and 169 locations around the world.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recently congratulated Robin Llanes, on the occasion of her 30th anniversary with the company.

Ms. Llanes first started in the San Jose office, in Warehouse Support. In 1990, she was promoted to a Customer Service role in the San Jose office, and in 1997 she transitioned to Sales Support, the position she currently holds to this day.

“Future has been my home for 30 years and the people I work with are a family to me. Every day is a learning experience and there’s never a dull moment,” said Ms. Llanes. She added, “I look forward to the next chapter in my life at Future Electronics.” In her personal time, she enjoys arts and crafts, reading, spending time with her family and pets, and party planning.

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as being “the company’s greatest asset.” The company places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

