Fish Oil Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

The report on Fish Oil Market by species (anchovy, mackerel, sardines, cod, herring) and by application (aquaculture, animal nutrition & pet food, pharmaceuticals, supplements and functional food) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Fish Oil Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global fish oil market by species, application and region. The species include anchovy, mackerel, sardines, cod, herring, and menhaden among others. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the market has been segmented into aquaculture, animal nutrition & pet food, pharmaceuticals, supplements and functional food, among others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. China is the biggest fish oil consumer in the world and this is mainly due to the highest concentration of aquaculture industry in this region. On the other hand, rising concern for chronic disease leads to the adoption of omega 3 fish oil in countries like Japan, U.S., Denmark and Belgium.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include TASA, Omega Protein Corporation, Copeinca AS, Corpesca SA, FMC Corporation, TripleNine, Pesquera Diamante S.A, Marvesa Holding N.V., Pesquera Exalmar, FF Skagen A/S and Colpex international.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of fish oil globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of fish oil. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the fish oil market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to fish oil market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the fish oil market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on fish oil market in the short run as well as in the long run.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fish oil market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

