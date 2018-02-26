First Cubaaz ICO investors to win bonus from 20%

For the launch of its ICO, on February 5, 2018, the Cubaaz team has prepared several bonuses that will be able to obtain the first investors, in addition to offering wallets of fidelity and the return of the investment, but they reach the minimum amount of the Pre-Sales. The public sale will close on April 10th, 2018.

The first people who invest in Cubaaz ICO will be able to receive bonuses from 20%. This applies to those who participate on the first day of the pre-sale, which will be on February 5, 2018 from the website www.cubaaz.io.

Those who invest from February 6th until March 9th, 2018, receive 15% bonus and then, the benefits will be reduced to 10% between March 10th and 13th, 6% between 14th and 17th March and finally, between March 18th and 28th , those interested will be able to obtain up to 3% of bonus.

During ICO, 70% of the total token offer will be available for sale. The value of a Cubaaz Coin token will be 0.0001 Bitcoin (BTC) and for other Fiat payment methods, will be used Ethereum (ETH) exchanges, credit cards and bank transfers.

Cubaaz expects to reach between 3 and 100 million USD with this pre-sale of its currency, which will serve as a utility token in the unique ecosystem that the company has created jointly with technological allies such as Knowdle, allowing it to combine for the first time, the Benefits of the Big Data, Blockchain, Artificial and Collective Intelligence, for the development of a new business model, focused on the tourism industry.

Connect with us:

Website ICO : https://cubaaz.io

Whitepaper : https://www.cubaaz.io/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/WhitepaperV8_2010018-English.pdf

Facebook: Facebook.com/cubaaz

Twitter : Twitter.com/CubaazOff

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9fyPtXCTJl8IrPwDO6tA0A

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/cubaazoff/

TELEGRAM : https://t.me/cubaazoff

Bitcointalk announcement :https://bitcointalk.org/index.php? topic=2901119.new#new