Device as a Service Market Research Study and Future Prospects 2023

Market Scenario

Major giants like HP, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation are investing into the device as a service market due to increasing demand for device as a service solutions across various industry verticals. Increasing need for cost effective solutions and growing need for changing volatility in the organizations are major factors driving the growth of device as a service market. Growing need for highly secured services and better stability on IT costs is another major factor fueling the growth of device as a service market. Device as a services are gaining importance owing to the increasing adoption of contract based services and solutions as per the organization requirements.

North America region holds the largest market share of global device as a service market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for cloud computing applications and in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies. Increasing adoption of internet of things and growing popularity of bring your own device is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of device as a service market.

Device As A Service Market has been segmented on the basis of component, device type, deployment, organization size and vertical. The product segment is further bifurcated into desktop, laptop, tablet, printer and others. HP has rolled out device as a service services for printers, computers, tablets and other devices too. Users can choose between fully managed services or contract based services. Owing to this, the popularity of device as a service market has grown immensely.

Device as a service allows the users to manage fast changing business needs and provides with an opportunity to maintain volatility. Device as a service helps in achieving workplace transformation by enhancing and optimizing the way an organization manages and uses technology. It also helps in providing IT business with a more strategic role. Device as a service also helps in achieving predictability and security. It also helps in combining innovative devices with lifecycle services. Device ownership and management is becoming a thing of the past with the arrival of device as a service market.

The global Device as a Service Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 8 Billion by 2023, at 9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in device as a service market are – Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Plantronics (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amazon, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France) are the profiled companies in the report.

Also, Accenture PLC (Ireland), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S.), SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.), NComputing (U.S.), Computers Now (Australia), Connection (U.S.) are few other major players in the device as a service market. These companies have not been profiled in our study, but it can be taken up as a part of customization, as per client requirements.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Government Bodies

Consumers

IT & Telecommunication Companies

Segments:

Device as a service market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Device Type

Desktop

Laptop

Tablet

Printer

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On Premise

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Education

Retail

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of device as a service market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in device as a service market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing demand for device as a services across various industry verticals in that region.

