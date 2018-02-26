Cubaaz Travel Mission & Advanced Technologies

The Passion

Cubaaz founders have a rich history within the Travel and Tourism Industry, and hold a passion for travel to be enriching and enjoyable, but also that travel remain as affordable as the value of the product, and that instead of going backwards in the aspect of ease and comfort, the tourism industry continues to evolve in the positive direction that you would expect.

Over the past ten years it had become apparent that in contrast to other markets, who were opening up and becoming more favorable to customers and new startups, the Tourism industry had been going in the opposite direction, and this to be blamed on the monopoly held by less than a handful of companies. At a first glance, it may look like travel has evolved in favor of the customer and travel supplier. This, thanks to the new accessibility through the internet that travelers take advantage of to schedule and order their trip components. You would also easily mistake the internet exposure, through companies like booking.com etc., for being a dream for the small travel suppliers, such as mom and pop hotel owners across the globe. However, while the internet in itself has allowed for these new opportunities, the search engines where this market exist upon, are gated by three companies, that all take out, and pocket non- proportionate fees for the business that wants exposure. This, in turn raise the prizes for consumers, to the point where the consumer pays a way to big part of the price to the middleman, instead of to the airline, hotel, trip organizer, and so on. And if the fee situation was not enough, in addition these middlemen also slow down the communication between customer and travel supplier, causing many booking hassles. Cubaaz founders felt it was necessary, and time to do their bellowed travel industry justice.

The Vision

The idea is to get back the healthy completion on the tourism market. This will be possible when new and smaller providers can come play again, meaning they won’t be squashed by the fees of intermediaries. So, what does it take to enable this? The answer is: A Travel Search Engine that does NOT operate as an intermediary, but that keeps the gates open to all, and since this search engine did not yet exist, the plan to build Cubaaz Travel Search Engine begun.

The Timing

Beyond the aspect of reestablishing the open and healthy travel market competition, this happens to be a very good time for the market to become more advanced for both customers and providers. This is because the technology that has become available within the last year will, when an open market is enabled again, lead to advancement in every aspect of traveling. From booking speed to payment security, information available and so on.

The Supporting Technologies

Here below, we will take a quick look at the technologies available today, and to Cubaaz. Following technologies will all play a key role in Cubaaz cutting edge Travel Search Engine and travel app.

Big Data

Big Data makes it possible to study and intelligently scan millions of bytes of information. The use of Big Data allows Cubaaz to put certain data into relevance and turn it into useful information. We talk about real-time information about users, their movements and their preferences. All the knowledge gathered thanks to this technology, both supply and demand of the sector, offers a wide range of possibilities and advantages for Cubaaz ICO in the tourism sector. The macro data obtained provide us with data such as the electronic activity of tourists, resulting in very real results of behavior.

Advantages:

● Detection of individual trends and behaviors.

● Facilitates attracting and retaining the traveler.

● Anticipate the needs of the client.

● Improve decision making.

● Improve the impact of marketing actions.

● Find new ways of innovation.

● Launch new products and services.

● Find new opportunities in tourism.

● Increase the speed of current efforts.

● Reduce expenses and increase profits.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence is applied when a machine mimics the cognitive functions that patients associate with other people, such as "learning" and "solving problems”. Several examples are in system control, automatic planning, the ability to respond to diagnostics and consumer queries, handwriting recognition, speech recognition, and pattern recognition. Artificial intelligence processes responses through an algorithm to provide more reliable results.

Advantages:

● Manage the information that is generated.

● Have autonomous learning and analysis tools that allow us to be better.

● Improve customer relationships.

● Foresee sales.

● To empower workers.

● Optimize production processes.

Collective Intelligence (CI)

The concept of collective intelligence is driven by ICTs, especially the Internet. In this phenomenon, new forms of relationships appear, in which consumers become creators, as a consequence of a great facility for the contribution of information, through definition; what you know that I do not know, and what I know that you do not know, being the intersection, looking for functions and rules of mutual knowledge for problem solving. There is, therefore, a great freedom to contribute content in the network, and thus the consumers themselves can build content collaboration among them, contributing new data, correcting, expanding the foundation and aim of collective intelligence is the recognition and mutual enrichment of people, evolving collective intelligence much more than personal intelligence.

Advantages:

● Collaboration between users, obtaining accurate results from the community.

● You get more knowledge, more complex and harmonic

● Acquire thoughts, ideas … from all users

Cryptocurrency

The digital coins used by Cubaaz are not registered by any government, its

function is subject to the trust of its users, everything flows according to supply and demand.

The cryptocurrency that we will use will be the Cubaaz Coin.

Advantages:

● Freedom of movement. Being a decentralized currency, ie not regulated by any central bank or similar authority, it is possible to send and receive money instantly.

● Reduction of the cost of the transaction since there is no intermediation

● Eliminating the need to use financial agents to conduct transactions. Therefore, it is no longer obligatory to pay their costs.

● Offers users guarantees on the control of their transactions within the network that operates in cryptocurrency which maintains developed cybersecurity measures. Personal information is hidden.

● All completed operations are available to be consulted by anyone offering transparency in the movements.

The Technology & Investment Partners

To conclude this short summary of Cubaaz travel mission and supporting technology, it is fitting to point out and give credit to the companies that help to ensure the successful outcome of Cubaaz evolutionary undertaking, with their technological resources as well as financial backing: Knowdle, Knowdle Media Group, Buaala, Nubersia, First Real Transac Holding and Cuba Sensation, to name the first.