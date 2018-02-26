Cubaaz Reactivates Payment with Credit Cards as from Feb 17

Great news!

In response to the demand by several investors who want to invest in the ongoing ICO of Cubaaz platform with the credit cards, Cubaaz has finally reactivated the possibility of paying with credit cards. To offer everyone the best experience in the tourism industry, Cubaaz has once again shown its commitment to satisfy its teeming users and investors with this reactivation. As from February 17, 2018, you can buy your Cubaaz tokens by using Visa, Mastercard or American Express credit card.

Using your credit card, you can be part of this avant-garde investment by simply buying Cubaaz tokens from anywhere around the world. The timely reactivation of credit card payment option is targeted at proffering solutions to any issues some of the potential investors may be having with the available payment options. This new development is just one of the innumerable ways through which the highly responsive Cubaaz team makes like better for all parties.

Get started today by investing in the future through participation in the ongoing Cubaaz’s ICO. The soft cap of 3 million USD has been reached, and all hands are on deck to ensure that the ICO of Cubaaz becomes one of the most successful in the history of the tourism industry. By investing now, you can enjoy a massive 20% bonus on your investment.

Learn more about Cubaaz, its platform, functions, partners, and team by visiting our official website.

