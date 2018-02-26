Cognitive Security Market 2018 by Current & Upcoming Trends

Cognitive Security Market, By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Cognitive security can be defined as security that uses data mining, machine learning, natural language processing and human-computer interface for securing the data from the virus and cyber-attacks. Cognitive systems helps in analyzing security developments and separate all the structured and unstructured information data into information it also provides continuous security to business and improve its productivity.

The major driver for the growth of this market is growing cyber-attacks on the cloud. The growth in usage of cognitive security services for data storage of the confidential and private data of an organization and the rise in employee mobility are also expected to drive the global cognitive security market. The other factor contributing to the growth of this market are the emerging trend of bring your own device to the office premises. The growth of online market will also drive the growth of the global cognitive security market. The IT & telecom sector is contributing the highest to the growth of cognitive security market. The IT businesses are adopting the cognitive security services for transferring huge amount of data. There is rapid adoption of internet on smartphones which access data on cloud. To secure this data which is transferred by the IT and telecom sector, there is increased need of cloud security. This contributes to the growth of cognitive security market. The lack of awareness about cognitive security among the small and medium organizations is one of the restraints hampering the cognitive security market.

The Cognitive Security Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 10 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Cognitive Security Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the cognitive security market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the cognitive security market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of deployment, organization size and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the cognitive security market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the cognitive security market are- Intel Security (U.S.), XTN (Italy), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco systems (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), CSC (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.), Cato Networks (Israel), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) among others.

Segments:

Cognitive security market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size and vertical.

Cognitive Security Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Cognitive Security Market by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Cognitive Security Market by Vertical:

• BFSI

• It & Telecommunication

• Supply Chain And Logistics

• Healthcare

• Energy & Power And Utilities

• Education And Government

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cognitive security market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is the leading player in the cognitive security market. The need of safety & security solutions to secure the huge existing database of the organizations is contributing to the growth of cloud security market in the region. The European region has highly developed network infrastructure. The growing healthcare industry in the region is demanding for security over cloud technology thereby driving the cloud security market. The Asia Pacific region is promoting the concept of bring your own device to the company premises which is increasing the threat of cyber-attacks for data on-cloud. To save the corporate data from unauthorized access and treats of cyber-attacks more and more companies are establishing the cloud security systems.

