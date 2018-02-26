Coca-Cola, Groupon U.S. Witnessing Massive Growth in Beauty Drinks Market | Growth Factor Analysis & Forecast Till-2023

Market Outlook and Report Analysis:

Beauty drinks refer to both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, which is used to retain natural beauty during aging. The beauty drinks contain various vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. It aids to support diets by encouraging metabolism. The global beauty drinks market is increasing rapidly. These drinks are formulated with hyaluronic acid, collagen, antioxidants, and Q10, which aids to improve suppleness and also help to minimize wrinkles.

The global beauty drinks market is projected to grow owing to the increasing use of anti-aging products. Also, beverages industry is witnessing massive growth both in developed and developing economies, which is expected to fuel the sales of beauty drinks products. Also, increasing beauty conscious people in developing nations is anticipated to be the major factor for the rising growth of beauty drinks during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The manufacturers are now penetrating in the developing economies to create strong awareness regarding their new product launch. Other factors such as busy lifestyles of the consumer, which leads to the early aging that, in turn, escalates the demand for beauty drinks product during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

• Beauty Drinks manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• End users (food industry)

• Retailers and wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

• Europe dominates the beauty drinks market followed by North America

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period 2017-2023

• China and India is estimated to create a favorable environment for the increasing growth of Asia Pacific region

Segments

The global beauty drinks market has been segmented on the basis of product type, ingredients, and demography

• On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into natural drinks and chemical/artificial drinks.

• On the basis of ingredients type, it comprises of vitamins and minerals, fruit extracts, coenzymes, proteins and others.

• On the basis of demography, the market is segmented into teenagers, younger women, and mature women.

Regional Analysis

The global beauty drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, Europe is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The increasing consumer awareness towards anti-aging products and healthy drinks are considered to be one of the significant reasons for the rising growth of beauty drinks products in the European market. North America is estimated to account for over 25% of the market proportion during the review period. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global beauty drinks market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the beauty drinks market are AMC Grupo Alimentación, Fresco y Zumos, SA (Spain), Asterism Healthcare plus, Inc. (U.S.), Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Coca-Cola Company. (U.S.), Juice Generation (France), Groupon Inc. (U.S.), and Kinohimitsu (Taiwan)

The beauty drinks market is segmented under the following regions:

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Others

The report for Global Beauty Drinks Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical, and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.