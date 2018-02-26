Biodiesel Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2027

Biodiesel Market – Overview

Biodiesel is the only form of renewable fuel that can be utilized across all energy segments namely electricity, heat and transportation which is one of the major contributing factors in the growth of the Biodiesel market. Increasing awareness regarding depleting non renewable energy sources and the need to integrate renewable energy sources has also contributed significantly to the increasing demand in the Biodiesel Market.

Renewable energy industry is currently witnessing a significant surge in their demand; this is mainly due to the increasing demand for energy. Favorable government regulations regarding renewable sources of energy and development in technology which has made these renewable sources cost effective are expected to drive the demand in the Biodiesel market. Additionally, Improvements in technology have helped boost Biodiesel performance. Both climate change and the increasing demand for energy is expected to drive the growth in the Biodiesel sector.

Recently, on Oct. 4, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency signaled that it is contemplating reducing proposed Renewable Fuel Standard volumes, including volumes that were finalized a year ago. Scaling back the RFS endangers the livelihood of the 64,000 American workers who rely on biodiesel and the rural communities where soybeans and biodiesel are produced, not to mention farmers nationwide for whom biodiesel and other renewable fuels present a vital market for their products.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Biodiesel Market are Enerkem among few ,INEOS New Planet BioEnergy, Canergy LLC, Abengoa bioenergy, Amyris, Poet-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC.

Biodiesel Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the biodiesel market mainly due to the favorable government regulations. The integration of biofuels is expected to increase in the North American region providing the market with scope for further growth. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the other major regions for the Biodiesel market due to boost in the manufacturing sector in these regions.

Biodiesel Market – Segmentation

The Biodiesel Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Types: Comprises Methanol, Bio-hydrogen and Cellulosic ethanol and others.

Segmentation By Application : Comprises Off Grid Electricity Supply & Transportation and others.

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

