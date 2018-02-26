Barium Carbonate Market Technical Innovations & Future Market Trends

Barium carbonate (BaCO3), also called witherite, is a dense white colored chemical compound. It is largely employed in the manufacture of photographic paper coatings, special glass, cement, ceramic glazes, etc. It is used as a vital raw material in the production of magnetic materials, optical glass, fireworks, and funnels owing to its insoluble properties. It is also soluble in most acids and acts as a matting, flux, and crystallizing agent in different applications.

Demand for barium carbonate, manufactured using natural barium sulfate along with carbon dioxide, is high in the glass industry. Barium carbonate provides luster and increases the refractive index of the glass. It is largely used in the production of glass, as it mixes easily with coloring oxides and helps in formation of unique colors that may not be achieved using other materials. Increase in demand for barium carbonate in the glass industry is one of the major factors expected to drive the barium carbonate market during the forecast period. Its usage in cathode ray tubes, borosilicate glass, and glass filters is also anticipated to boost the market across the world.

Based on end-use industry, the barium carbonate market can be segmented into glass, brick & clay, barium ferrites, and photographic paper coatings. Among these, glass accounts for significant share of the barium carbonate market. Barium carbonate is widely used as an ingredient to glaze tiles in the ceramics industry. Rise in construction activities and increase in usage of tiles instead of concrete floors and walls are key factors augmenting the barium carbonate market.

The barium carbonate market has also been expanding led by the growth in government expenditure on infrastructure development. Additionally, it’s excellent glazing properties makes the compound a suitable choice in the production of glassware. Improvement in standard of living and growth in disposable income are also influencing the demand for glassware, especially in emerging regions. This couple with increase in production of fluxes, frits and enamels, standard glass, television glass, electrodes, paper, rubber, and paints is propelling the demand for barium carbonate.

