Attitude Heading Reference Systems Market: Rising Air Passenger Traffic Across The Globe

Attitude Heading Reference Systems Market are multi-axissensors which use inertial navigation for calculating the position and velocityof an aircraft, namely heading, altitude and yaw. It also outputs flightdynamics information to flight deck displays, flight controls, weather radarantenna platform and other aircraft systems. The sensors replace mechanicalgyroscopic flight instruments providing superior reliability and preciseness.It features solid-state or MEMS gyrometer, accelerometers and magnetometers onall the three axes. It is basically a self-contained system and is a mixture ofsensors in one package. It requires less power and less wiring. It is lighterin weight and possess a smaller footprint. AHRS provides heading and attitudeinformation with greater accuracy and reliability. An AHRS provides 3Dorientation by integrating gyroscopes and fusing this data with accelerometerdata and magnetometer data. AHRS provides enriched performance over theexisting vertical and directional gyros. A form of non-linear estimation suchas an Extended Kalman filter is commonly used to compute the solution fromthese multiple sources. They are in common use in business and commercialaircraft.

Rise in aircraft deliveries, due to the rising air passengertraffic across the globe, the need to strengthen the aircrafts performance,accuracy and safety as well as increasing demand for use in Unmanned AerialVehicles, aircrafts and ships are some of the primary factors driving thegrowth of global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market. AHRSoffer a better cost effective solution, unparalleled reliability andperformance than traditional high-grade IMUs (Inertial Measurement Units).Decreased defense budgets of several developed nations is one of the key factorhindering the market growth. Technological advancements in the MEMS technologyand integration of AHRS with GPS and other systems are some of the majoropportunities in this market. Efforts are being taken by many companies toupgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations inthis field.

The global market is segmented on the basis of type,component, end use and region. On the basis of type, the AHRS Market issubdivided into conventional attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS), airdata attitude and heading reference systems, GPS-aided attitude and headingreference systems (GPS AHRS). Air data, attitude and heading reference system(ADAHRS) provides added information such as airspeed, altitude and outside airtemperature. AHRS are generally integrated with electronic flight instrumentsystems (EFIS) which are the central part of glass cockpits, to form theprimary flight display. The AHRS sensors that use GPS, helps to stabilize thegyro drift and provides a more accurate estimate of the inertial accelerationvector. The accuracy of GPS AHRS systems is high and the systems can detectchange in velocity and position, without using accelerometers andmagnetometers. On the basis of component, the market is classified intoinertial sensors, magnetic sensors and processor. On the basis of end-use, theAHRS market is segmented into military aviation, civil aviation, unmannedvehicles and marine applications. The unmanned vehicles segment is projected toobserve highest growth during the forecast period. Geographically, the attitudeand heading reference systems global market can be segmented into NorthAmerica, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Some of the key players operating in the global AHRS marketwith most significant development are Honeywell International, Inc., RockwellCollins, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, VectorNavTechnologies, Sparton Navigation Exploration, LLC, Lord MicroStrain, MEMSIC,Inc., iXblue, Inc. and LORD Microstrain among others.

