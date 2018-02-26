Akingsny & Khoman Room NYFW Popup Takes New York With A Bang

New York, NY – The New York Fashion Week was a great thing for AKINGSNY particularly on the 8th of February 2018. On this day, the brand grabbed the attention of fashion-conscious young adults to the Downtown SoHo for the launch of the 2018 collection of costumes for the Fall and Winter.

With the notorious for their avant-garde textile cuts and J-shaped denim silhouettes, AKINGSNY transformed the venue into a walk through the gallery that boasted vegan furs and contemporary luggage.

Denim was found hung on chains like so.

Khoman Room also presented an interesting Juul pen holder chain accessory.

The event was proudly powered by Matcha Bar, Nicole Rutsch, Fanola Hair Product and Essentia, guests were offered complimentary drinks & gift bags from them all.

AKINGSNY is for the fashion forward man willing to experiment with cuts but still needs a casual every day function outfit. Their unique banana shaped cut will make the shopping special for fashion conscious individuals at this brand.

Shop AKINGSNY here: http://www.akingsny.com/

KHOMAN ROOM to me speaks cozy. Their hoodies & sweatpants come cut from the finest cotton quality and putting one on makes me never want to take it off. Their newest collection features graphics on most garments embroidered or printed with unique hidden pockets.

Shop Khoman Room here: http://www.khomanroom.com/

