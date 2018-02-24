Comfort Inn & Suites Offering Best Hotel Service To The Visitors of Little Rock Arkansas

For Immediate Release

Hotel in Little Rock, AR, 24 February, 2018: Little Rock is a beautiful city near Arkansas River that attracts a lot of visitors towards the city. Consequently, a lot of hotels have also emerged in Little Rock to offer accommodation facilities to the visitors.

Comfort Inn & Suites is one of the best hotels near Little Rock River market that offers top-notch service to its guests by featuring a very comfortable & convenient hotel service. Among the many hotels near Downtown Little Rock AR, Comfort Inn & Suites sets itself apart by offering unmatchable service in terms of its amenities, service quality and hotel facilities.

While staying at this hotel in Little Rock, AR, the guests can ensure to enjoy a peaceful & relaxing stay when they return to their room after exploring the beautiful tourist attractions. There are a lot of tourist attractions available nearby to explore from the hotel which includes River Front Park, Arkansas State Capitol, Old State House Museum and a lot more.

The amenities offered in the hotel includes free complimentary breakfast, free high speed internet, 100% smoke free rooms, bus parking, outdoor parking, free coffee, copy machine, fax machine and many more. Comfort Inn & Suites is also a great choice for visitors if they are looking for Little Rock Airport Suite hotels AR. This hotel features free airport transportation to offer them a warm welcome when they arrive at the city.

Comfort Inn & Suites hotel in Little Rock, AR always strives to be an ultimate choice for every kind of visitors including business travellers as well as family travellers, and therefore they keep their price very reasonable to allow everyone to choose them over other expensive hotels near Little Rock Port.

For detailed information about the hotel, visit: http://dodbusopps.com/168248/23.htm

Contact Details

Comfort Inn & Suites Airport

4301 East Roosevelt Rd., Little Rock, Arkansas 72206, US

Phone: +1 (501) 376-2466

Fax: +1 (501) 376-0253