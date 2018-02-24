Awesome things to do in Lexington Ky

After the usual strains of life, you’re pooped. Sometimes, you just feel you’re out of your mind, right? Stop banging your head against the wall thinking you’re lazy. The truth is; as humans, some fun is good for our health. As a mad love of nature, an awe-inspiring idea is plunging into wild adventures. Although pinpointing the best of places for your calendar lexington ky is downright challenging, we’re here to help you figure things out. Lexington KY, the horse capital is the best catch.

Check out our exclusive tips on the things to do in Lexington KY:

1. Visit Kentucky Horse Park

At the 1200-acre Kentucky horse park, dive headlong into a world full of beautiful horses. We have over 50 breeds of horses grazing to their satisfaction. Asides from watching and riding the most sought after animals on the planet, there’s a mind-blowing showcase of museums and galleries, all at your disposition. The spacious campsite, equipped with all the necessary facilities including two bathhouses, basketball and volleyball courts, a swimming pool, grocery store and a gift shop gives you a chance to engage a myriad of exciting activities. You can also rent the Club lounge or inbuilt bar for upcoming events.

2. Time Travel back to History

Lexington offers you a one-in-a-million chance to tap into history. In Lexington and particularly the blue grass region, you’ll access the tangible remains of the famous and not-so-famous people. The most prominent leaders trace their roots back to the 18th and 19th Century, when the Civil war sparked. After the wars, Kentucky was the first area to be settled with houses and other historical remains left intact. Here, you’ll marvel at the historical homes of historical towering figures: Henry Clay, Mary Todd Lincoln, John Hunt Morgan and Joseph Bryan.

3. Head to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

On the 3000-acre farmlanis a titillating host of thirty four 19th-century buildings. Here, you’ll enjoy horseback riding, sensational music performances, horseback riding and dining. This tranquil is heaven-like, with delectable meals regularly served at the Trustee’s Office Dining room. It’s a great place for retreats and personal escapades. The historic buildings have a capacity ranging from 30-200 guests. It’s a great place to explore historical happenings as well as enjoy the present to the fullest. Also, remember to check out the calendar to find out about any scheduled event calendar lexington ky.

4. Indoor Games

If you’re an indoor fanatic, don’t strain your muscles trying to imitate what everyone else is doing. Indoor pool or board games like chess will do just fine. You’ll rid yourself of life’s worst pressures and learn to cool off when things get hard. However, since the calendar is constantly changing, make sure you keep checking the calendar so you don’t miss out.

5. Take Beautiful Photos

Of course, long after your wild adventures, you’d want to enjoy the pearly memories. Photo-taking is the best idea to store your unforgettable moments and relive them anytime you would love to. As you visit some of the best places at bluegrass, the museums and scenery present breath-taking places for taking pictures.

Wrapping Up

As a roundup, adventure is an on-point way to cool your nerves and enjoy your free time. The thing is; Lexington is the go-to place. Organize your budget with your heart bound family or friends and set off for memorable photos lexington ky adventure.

