2nd Annual Congress on Soil and Water Sciences

the theme of “New strategies and approaches in Soil and Water resources to effective adaptability on Earth” which extensively covers every field of soil and water on scientific and technical advances in the field of hydrology, geosciences and earth science ranging from the integration of instruments, methodologies and technologies to their use in soil sciences, water sciences, geological engineering and other life sciences.

Benefits:

• Accepted abstracts will be published in the respective Journals

• Abstract will receive a DOI provided by Cross Ref

• Exceptional privileges on group registrations

• B2B meeting

• Organize Workshop/Symposia

• Flash drive with Conference Souvenir