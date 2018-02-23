Want something new on your wedding day, Be Myran !!Myra the Boutique launching new Wedding Collection

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, February 23, 2018— Myra The Boutique, Take care of Customer’s need. According to Customer’s requirement, Myra The Boutique launching the new wedding Collection for the Bride.

About Myra:

Myra take care of customer’s needs, their budget and their liking. We customize dresses as per client’s requirement and each and every garment is made with love and dedication, so the final output comes out to be the best client satisfaction is our priority.

Myra believes in quality and perfection and not to forget the customer satisfaction as a whole.

Myra – The Boutique is a one-stop style and custom fashion destination for all you ladies out there. If you can think it. We can make it come alive! That’s the enthusiasm and spirit you shall experience at Myra. Become a “Myran” and set wings afloat for the dream finesse you very much deserve.

About Product:

This Ghaghra-Choli is specially designed for bride.

The Raw silk, having colour bottle-green, Ghaghra-Choli just reaches floor length along with Net-Dupatta of Khaat work.

Material: Raw Silk

Work: Khaat

Colour: Bottle-Green

Contact Information:

Myra the Boutique,

By Pooja S.

Phone No: – 079-40372200

http://www.myratheboutique.com/

G-2, Shivalik-1, Opp. Shell Petrol Pump,

Anandnagar Road, Prahaldnagar,

Ahmedabad-380015.India.

###