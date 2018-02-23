Tag Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Quartz CAY111A.BA0927 Men’s Watch: For Ultimate Precision Under Pressure

Take note:

The splashy design of the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Quartz CAY111A.BA0927 Men’s Watch conceals high-tech, pressure-resistant properties that makes it fit for intense ocean voyages. Time your deep-seas diving or surf killer waves with time-bound targets, you don’t have to stop once your mettle permits!

At 43mm, the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Quartz CAY111A.BA0927 Men’s Watch stands at a point between being marginally and considerably large. The oversized, screw-in crown and wide, thick pushers (each fitted with double gaskets to ensure greater water resistance) is easy to get a grip on. The pip on the shining black-ceramic (almost glass-like), unidirectional turning bezel has a Super-Luminova dot on it. The rest of the numbers and markings are engraved on it, not painted or stuck.

The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal of the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Quartz CAY111A.BA0927 Men’s Watch enhances the view of the large luminescent hands and markers inside on the dial providing a strikingly black background. Whether in the dark or underwater, it shows clearly.

The chronograph counters of the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Quartz CAY111A.BA0927 Men’s Watch count regular seconds (at 3), 1/10th seconds (at 6) and minutes (at 9). The large and thin central hand counts the chronograph-seconds. The date displays at 6 o’clock.

Inside the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Quartz CAY111A.BA0927 Men’s Watch is a quartz movement, concealed by a Diver Helmet engraved case back from the backside. The TAG Heuer quartz movement is most reliable and accurate; made in Switzerland and battery-powered and gains or misses a few seconds per month at the most.

A classically designed diving chronograph that’s more sporting than some of the most famous all-steel models. If you don’t like big watches, no problem; this one has a size that will surprise you. It’s very solid in its feel and is built well to endure.

Likeable points:

• Classic dive watch style.

• Black bezel, satiny steel case.

• Sword-hands; a rarity among dive watches.

• Sharp and prominent markings; on the bezel, dial and the rest of the watch.

• Beautifully done hour markers.

It’s job:

To make you GO DEEP! Brave the high seas or dive bit lower every time, its unique, double-security clasp will hold on to you while you focus on taking calculated risks.

Bottom line: The Tag Heuer Aquaracer Quartz Men’s Watch exceeds the requirements of hardcore water sports. Enthusiasts and professionals alike, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer chronograph takes on all challenges, whether on land, or water or in the air! A beautiful, practical design, an excellent performance and intricate details create an ultra-desirable Tag Heuer Watches For Men in fine, brushed steel; almost with a satiny gleam, it stands out from the crowd, matching style for every occasion in an exceptional manner.

