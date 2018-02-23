Sports Medicine Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global market for sports medicine was valued at around USD 6.0 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 8.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Sports medicine, also known as sport and exercise medicine (SEM) deals with physical fitness and the treatment and prevention of injuries related to sports and exercise. Treatment of injuries and disorders that often result from physical activity to help patients maximize function and minimize disability and recovery time. Typically soft tissue (ligaments, tendons, cartilage) injuries or disorders treated by keyhole surgery. This market comprises products and devices used by professional or non-professional athletes or sportspersons to prevent and protect themselves from injuries and also to enhance performance. The sports medicine products play an important role in the rehabilitation, recovery, protection, endurance, and monitoring of athletes while playing sports.

Increasing research activities in sports medicine industry to introduce new treatment options into the market, rising incidence of fractures, developments in regenerative medicine, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological advancements in implants, and innovations in prosthetic and implants along with increasing demand for performance monitoring devices is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, introduction of new products and treatments options and increasing awareness further expected drive the market growth in the coming years. However, high cost associated with these devices and treatments likely to restrain the market growth.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, presence of large number of providers, rise in investments, rising incidence of trauma and related injuries, and various initiatives by government in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, significant investments and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hydroponics market such as, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Acumed LLC, Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Technology, Arthrex, etc.