Eureka, MO – Skip’s Hauling Celebrates 30 Years of Junk Removal, Demolition and Excavation Services in St. Louis, MO Skip’s Junk Hauling, the original Junk Removal Company in St. Louis, is celebrating its 30th year in business in 2018.

Skip’s Junk Hauling is a locally-owned and family-run business. Skip’s Junk Hauling was founded by Skip O’Toole. He established the business in 1987, becoming the first business of its kind in St. Louis– and he’s been providing outstanding service ever since.

Skip’s family is heavily involved in the business. If customers call, they are guaranteed to speak to either Skip or his wife, Cindy. The small, family-business aspect of Skip’s Junk Hauling is beneficial to the customer. The company does not have to pass along franchise fees like national brands. Additionally, the company also regularly uses larger trucks compared to competitors. This ensures that a single truck is enough to do the job and it also lowers drop off costs, helping to cut costs for the customer.

“We recycle everything we possibly can.” says Skip. “Unlike many similar services, we don’t have restrictions on what we will and won’t haul. We have the facilities, the staff, and the experience to be able to haul whatever is required. Skip’s Hauling has pretty much hauled it all over the past 30 years.”

Skip’s Hauling also offers a range of additional services. These include demolition, excavations, and even dumpster rental. As the offerings of the company have expanded, it’s easy to see why the company has managed to maintain its reputation and status as the original Junk Removal Company in St. Louis.

More information is available at www.skipsjunkhauling.com

