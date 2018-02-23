Shipping and Logistics in 2018: What Does the Year Ahead Hold?

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.
This report, titled “Shippinag and Logistics” has been prepared to serve as a dependable decision-making business document for the stakeholders connected to the value chain of the global Shipping and Logistics market. The report provides in-depth assessment of all the major factors that may augment or hinder the demand for Shipping and Logistics in the near future, and projects the scenario of the market during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The report also highlights a few trends of this market, which must be noted by the stakeholders in order to gain ground over their competitors and stay a brisk with the latest opportunities in the market.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
DSV
C.H. Robinson
Rhenus
Agility
Allcargo Logistics
APL Logistics
The report not only evaluates the potential of each segment of the market on various basis such as type, services, application, and end-use, it also explores the potential of the global Shipping and Logistics market in all the important regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also takes a note of all the important country-wide market for Shipping and Logistics within those regions, providing regional trends and challenges. Government policies, if applicable, have been thoroughly studied as this factors often decides the true future of the market.
Among the key features of the report on the global Shipping and Logistics market is the chapter on company profiles, which has been carefully compiled in order to represent the true picture of existing competitive landscape among the leading players and the vie coming from other local and global vendors. The report also carefully notes the recent market developments such as mergers and acquisitions and new product launches. The report provides historical data on how these prominent companies have evolved over the years and what measures are they taking to stay ahead of the curve.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Freight and Shipping
Materials Handling
General Logistics
Express Shipping
Warehouse and Storage
Internet Purchasing
Market segment by Application, Shipping and Logistics can be split into
Manufacturing Industry
Consumer Goods Industry
Automotive Industry
Food and Beverages Industry
Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)
Table of Contents
Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Shipping and Logistics
1.1 Shipping and Logistics Market Overview
1.1.1 Shipping and Logistics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Shipping and Logistics Market by Type
1.3.1 Freight and Shipping
1.3.2 Materials Handling
1.3.3 General Logistics
1.3.4 Express Shipping
1.3.5 Warehouse and Storage
1.3.6 Internet Purchasing
1.4 Shipping and Logistics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Manufacturing Industry
1.4.2 Consumer Goods Industry
1.4.3 Automotive Industry
1.4.4 Food and Beverages Industry
1.4.5 Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)
2 Global Shipping and Logistics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Shipping and Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
