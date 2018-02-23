Rheumatology Therapeutics Market will Rise at a Lackluster CAGR of 2.7% from 2017 to 2025

Rheumatology is the discipline of internal medicine that involves the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases. Rheumatic diseases are characterized by the inflammation that affects joints, tendons, ligaments, bones and sometimes organs. Rheumatic diseases are also called as musculoskeletal disease causes severe pain, deformity and morbidity and leads to heavy economic burden due to high cost of treatment. There are more than 100 different types of rheumatic diseases with different symptoms and the symptoms of these diseases to all age groups. The global prevalence of rheumatic diseases varies between 0.3-1% worldwide and is women are more likely to develop the symptoms of these diseases than men. the most common types of rheumatic disease includes the rheumatoid arthritis (RA), osteoarthritis (OA), gout , psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis.

Out of the rheumatoid arthritis disease has high prevalence rates than other disease and accounts for the major share in global rheumatology therapeutics market. There are many different drugs and medications have been developed including biologics and biosimilars. Disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs are some of the most commonly used drugs for the treatment of different types of rheumatic diseases. The NSAIDs are widely and frequently used for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Most of the regulatory authorities recommends the use of DMARDs as the first line of treatment for rheumatoid arthritis after diagnosis of this disease.

The global rheumatology therapeutics market is projected to be driven by the increasing geriatric population in developed countries, increase in the number of new drugs approval and growing R&D investments. According to CDC, more than 54 million American are affected with arthritis in 2017 and it projected that by the end of 2025, this number would reach to 78 million. Also according to world arthritis day, more than 120 million people in European Union are affected by some of the forms of arthritis. The growing geriatric population in developed countries is likely to be key driving factor for global rheumatology therapeutics market.

The demand for the development of newer and technologically enhanced products such as biologics and biosimilars (generic of biologics) is growing globally. Hence, major players operating in the rheumatology therapeutics market are investing in research and development programs to develop new drugs. In 2015, Takeda Pharmaceuticals invested US$ 3.2 Bn in research and development activities. According to an annual report published by GlaxoSmithKline plc. In 2015, the company partnered with more than 1,500 companies and other academic organizations around the world for development of new drugs.

Global rheumatology therapeutics market is broadly segmented into five segment based on drug class, disease indication, by route of administration, by distribution channel and by geography. By drug class, the market is segmented into disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs and others. DMARDs segment dominated the global rheumatology therapeutics market in 2016 owing to increase in usage of these drugs in early stage of disease and growing adoption of biologics drugs for treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

The DMARDs are further sub-segmented into synthetic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs and biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. Corticosteroids segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during forecast period. By disease indication, market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis (RA), osteoarthritis (OA), gout, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and others. By route of administration market is segmented into oral route, parenteral route and topical. The distribution channel for rheumatology therapeutics market includes the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

By Geography, the global rheumatology therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions have been further segmented by countries, methods, applications and end-users. North America dominated the market and is anticipated to lose its market share to Asia Pacific region by the end of 2025.

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global rheumatology therapeutics market. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players operating in the rheumatology therapeutics market include Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. , Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Novartis AG, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc. , Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical, among others.

