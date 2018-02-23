Remote Infrastructure Management Market to reach a market size of $44.6 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market size is expected to reach $44.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Server Management Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Database Management Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Storage Management Market.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would attain market value of $5,912.1 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/remote-infrastructure-management-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Fujitsu Limited, Capgemini, Accenture Plc., Genpact, Nityo Infotech, Sensiple, Rigel Networks, Cognizant, UST Global, Inc., and AT&T, Inc.

Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size Segmentation

By Core Services

Server Management

Database Management

Storage Management

Network & Communication Management

Application Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size

US Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size

Canada Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size

Mexico Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size

Rest of North America Remote Infrastructure Management Market Size

Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Germany Remote Infrastructure Management Market

UK Remote Infrastructure Management Market

France Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Russia Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Spain Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Italy Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Rest of Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Asia Pacific Remote Infrastructure Management Market

China Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Japan Remote Infrastructure Management Market

India Remote Infrastructure Management Market

South Korea Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Singapore Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Malaysia Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Remote Infrastructure Management Market

LAMEA Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Brazil Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Argentina Remote Infrastructure Management Market

UAE Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Saudi Arabia Remote Infrastructure Management Market

South Africa Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Nigeria Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Rest of LAMEA Remote Infrastructure Management Market

Companies Profiled

Fujitsu Limited

Capgemini

Accenture Plc.

Genpact

Nityo Infotech

Sensiple

Rigel Networks

Cognizant

UST Global, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

