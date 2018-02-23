Recent Research on Chocolate Beer Market by 2023 Future Insights, Share, Demand, Sales, Key Companies and Trends Analysis

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on chocolate beer market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional markets of chocolate beer market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional markets of chocolate beer over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global chocolate beer market. According to report the global chocolate beer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global chocolate beer market covers segments such as type, distribution channel, and packaging material. The type segments include chocolate ale market, chocolate stouts market, chocolate lager market, and other chocolate beer market. On the basis of distribution channel the global chocolate beer market is categorized into on-premise, and off-premise. Furthermore, on the basis of packaging material the chocolate beer market is segmented as glass, paper, metal, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global chocolate beer market such as, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Oskar Blues Brewing, The Boston Beer Company, D.G. Yuengling & Sons, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Bell’s Brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company, The Brooklyn Brewery, Stone Brewing, and BrewDog.