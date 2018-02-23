Physiotherapy Devices Market is Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 6.1% Between 2017 – 2025

This report on the physiotherapy devices market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Growing number of geriatric population, rising prevalence of different diseases among several age-groups, and introduction of novel technologies are the major drivers of the global physiotherapy devices market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the deficiencies of skilled physiotherapists, and high cost of equipment may depress the growth of the same market.

The global physiotherapy devices market report comprises a detailed elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on product type, application and end-users. An elaborated qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends has been provided in the market overview section. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of country, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global physiotherapy devices market.

Based on the products, the global physiotherapy devices market is classified into equipment, kit and accessories. The equipment segment is further classified into hydrotherapy, electrotherapy, heat & cold therapy and others whereas the accessories segment include orthoses and assistive devices. The market segments have been analyzed based on disability rate, awareness of physiotherapy treatment, actual percentage of population accessing physiotherapy treatment, requirement of product types, costs, and medical scenarios. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into neurological, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the incidence of abnormality, requirement of post-abnormality conditions, cost of the devices, and medical reimbursements. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. On the basis of end-users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, physiotherapy clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others. This segmentation has been done on the basis of usage of physiotherapy devices in those centers.

Geographically, the global physiotherapy devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The report also profiles major players in the global physiotherapy devices market based on the various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. The key players operating in the global physiotherapy devices market includes DJO Global, EMS Physio Ltd., BTL, Patterson Medical Ltd., Enraf-Nonius, Dynatronics Corporation, Ossur, A. Alego Limited, HMS Medicals Systems.

