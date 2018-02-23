Organic Express: Exclusive F&B partner for GEMS Premier Baby League

Organic Express- a culinary geography e-commerce platform and cafe which provides organic food along with organic groceries has partnered with GEMS Premier Baby League as their exclusive food and beverages partner. The aim is to provide organic, healthy and delicious food and beverages to the players at the league and also the patrons of the sport.

Inspired by the Robust Grassroots Program in Europe & South America, an All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) initiative- GEMS Premier Baby League, Gurgaon’s first football league for kids is all set to kickstart on February 25, 2018. This league will provide 6 – 9-year-old girls & boys the opportunity to play regular football matches over a sustained period in a league format. This league will host a total of 14 matches over a period of 10 weeks which will be played on Sundays and alternate Saturdays. The league will be professionally staged and managed by Sports Roots.

The league would also provide fun interactive experiences around football designed by the elite European coaches of Paris Saint-Germain Academy, the Technical Partners of the league. “PSG believes in promoting the values of football and falling in love with the beautiful game at a young age. Our goal is to make more young children discover the fun of structured & regular playground activities,” says Pierre-Marie Huard, Head Coach at PSG Academy.

Organic Express will be providing organic and healthy breakfast and brunch options along with fresh and natural juices at the GEMS Premier Baby League. Food items such as healthy recipes made with millets and other whole foods and cold-pressed juices will be prepared live at the venue to promote organic and healthy eating among the kids and their parents. Some food items such as ragi idlis, multigrain whole wheat sandwiches will be served in pre-packed boxes to provide the players and patrons a hassle-free experience.

On this partnership Mr. Ishit Pilani, Co-founder, Organic Express said, “GEMS Baby Premier League is a great initiative to introduce young children to physical sports and related skills like teamwork etc. By exclusively signing up with Organic Express the organizers have ensured that apart from sports, the kids and their parents are also introduced to healthy eating, food, and nutrition. Apart from providing organic healthy breakfast and brunch options, we at Organic Express shall also try to educate both children and parents about healthy wholesome eating that includes designing healthy, tasty menus for kids. In fact, some of the junk sounding food items can be made in a healthy way and we shall ensure that anyone who visits us is made aware of the same”.

GEMS Premier Baby League is an initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among the kids of this generation and by partnering with Organic Express it is also promoting healthy eating.